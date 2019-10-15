Sanya Malhotra 'channelling her inner Madhuri' is too precious!

Sanya Malhotra, whose next movie outing is going to be Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer, directed by Anu Menon, in which Vidya Balan plays the titular character, is enjoying every moment. The actress, who loves to dance, has shared a video in which she can be seen dancing to the tunes of Madhuri Dixit-Nene's song 'Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar' from the film Sailaab.

Sanya captioned her post as: "Humkoo aaj Kal hai intezaar.....Dance karne ka because I haven't danced in a while and I miss it... Hence #channellingmyinnerMadhuri"

We think Sanya Malhotra looks super adorable channelling her inner Madhuri Dixit! She has done a pretty good job of imitating her steps. What do you guys think about her dance moves?

Speaking about Shakuntala Devi's biopic, Vidya Balan plays the math genius, and Malhotra slips into the role of Anupama Banerji, Devi's daughter. Sanya Malhotra spoke to mid-day about it and said that she has really enjoyed the process of creating her look, which is modelled on Banerji. "I believe hair, makeup and costume play an important part in an actor's attempt to portray their roles. Playing real-life characters start with acing the look. Even for Dangal [2016], I had to cut my hair short to look like Babita [Phogat]."

The actress also met with Anupama to get a better feel for the character. She shared, "We discussed the relationship she shared with her mother. I also did some readings with Anu and Vidya before the first schedule."

