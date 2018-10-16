Sanya Malhotra: Didn't expect Dangal would be career-changing experience

bollywood

Sanya Malhotra

Like every newcomer, Sanya Malhotra's hopes were also pinned to her debut Dangal but the actor says she did not expect the 2016 sports drama to be a career-changing experience. Since the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film, the 26-year-old actor starred in the rustic comedy Pataakha this year. She will follow it up with Badhaai Ho opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya says she is lucky to have been offered a wide range of roles early in her career.

"The kind of response I got after 'Dangal' was amazing. I did not expect that. I thought I will have to go through several rounds of auditions even now. I had not thought that one film will make this much difference to my career.

"Three days after 'Dangal' released, I got a call from Ritesh Batra for 'Photograph'. It was going to be my second film but 'Pataaka' released first," Sanya told PTI. Being an actor was always her dream and Sanya says she understands she needs to make the most of every opportunity that comes her way.

"Acting is important to me. My work and craft is more important. My desire is to be known as a very good actor," she adds. Before her forthcoming film, "Badhaai Ho" happened, the actor said she had completed work on Ritesh Batra's "Photograph".

She says taking up a dramedy after Batra's intense film was a challenge. "There was a huge difference. Ritesh Batra's set was like a monastery, while Amit Sharma's set had a party atmosphere. I was disoriented for about two-three days on the sets of 'Badhaai Ho'," she says.

The story of "Badhaai Ho" revolves around an elderly couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who find out they would be turning parents for the third time, much to the discomfort of their children and society. Sanya says there should be no judgments about someone's personal decision.

"The film talks about romance and it has no age. Why can't older couples have sex? This is normal and it is high time people stopped judging others and their personal decisions. They are married and they can have babies at whatever age they want," she says. Also featuring veteran actor Surekha Siri, the film releases Friday.

