Sanya Malhotra flies for Sundance Film Festival

Sanya Malhotra is flying to Utah for the premiere of the prestigious Sundance Film Festival. Photograph will also be screened at the Berlin Film Festival

Sanya Malhotra. Picture courtesy/Sanya Malhotra's Instagram account

Sanya Malhotra, who recently delivered the blockbuster entertainer Badhaai Ho, is now taking off to the prestigious Sundance Film Festival to present her upcoming film Photograph. The young actress who has earlier impressed the audience with her power-packed performances in films like Dangal, Pataakha, and Badhaai Ho is all set to don an all-new avatar for Ritesh Batra's upcoming directorial Photograph.

Sanya Malhotra will be seen essaying the role of an introverted college girl who tops in her studies.

The actress is flying to Utah for the premiere of the prestigious Sundance Film Festival taking place between January 23rd to February 2nd. 'Photograph' will also be screened at the Berlin Film Festival.

Sanya Malhotra has carved a place for herself with defining performances in her films. The actress stepped into the shoes of a wrestler to essay the role of Babita Phogat in Dangal, garnered appreciation from across quarters for her rustic and rooted portrayal of a village girl in her second film. In her last outing Badhaai Ho, Sanya donned an avatar of an urban girl for the first time impressing the audience with her refreshing performance.

'Photograph' will mark Sanya Malhotra's first association with Ritesh Batra which is garnering buzz much before its release.

