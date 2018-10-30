Sanya Malhotra hosts a special screening of Badhaai Ho for family and friends

bollywood

Badhaai Ho has received a lot of appreciation for its quirky comic genre, and now, the Dangal girl held a special screening of her film for friends and family

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra is hosting a special screening of her recent release, Badhaai Ho, for family and friends in hometown Delhi.

Though most of them have seen the comic caper, they are keen to watch it again with the Dangal (2016) girl. There was no way she could turn down their request.

Sanya Malhotra's hopes were also pinned to her debut Dangal but the actor says she did not expect the 2016 sports drama to be a career-changing experience. Since the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film, the 26-year-old actor starred in the rustic comedy Pataakha this year. She will follow it up with Badhaai Ho opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya says she is lucky to have been offered a wide range of roles early in her career.

"The kind of response I got after 'Dangal' was amazing. I did not expect that. I thought I will have to go through several rounds of auditions even now. I had not thought that one film will make this much difference to my career.

"Three days after 'Dangal' released, I got a call from Ritesh Batra for 'Photograph'. It was going to be my second film but 'Pataaka' released first," Sanya told PTI. Being an actor was always her dream and Sanya says she understands she needs to make the most of every opportunity that comes her way.

