Sanya Malhotra: I'm not in a hurry to become anyone

Sanya Malhotra entered the industry with Dangal, and followed it up with Pataakha and entertainer Badhaai Ho

Sanya Malhotra/picture courtesy: Instagram

Actress Sanya Malhotra is in no hurry to reach "anywhere or become anyone", and says she is focusing on collaborating with "nice people" for good work.

"I'm literally living my dream. As a kid, I used to do it in front of the mirror, when I do it in front of the camera I feel really unbelievable. I'm literally living my dream and I just want to enjoy this period," Sanya told IANS.

"I'm not in a hurry to be anywhere; to become anyone, so I just want to do nice work with nice people."

Despite getting back-to-back success, Sanya, who will next be seen in "Photograph", is not taking any pressure to continue the winning streak.

"There is no pressure at all. I'm very happy that I'm an actor and I'm getting to work in such amazing projects and I'm getting to work with such amazing people. There's no pressure at all. I love being on set, I love being an actor," said the actor, who got associated with Skechers for a walkathon.

"This is what I've always wanted to do and if I put pressure on myself then I won't enjoy the journey of being an actor or living my dreams, so there's no pressure at all and I'm really happy that Badhaai Ho is being liked so much," she added.

