Sanya Malhotra injures her little finger in freak accident; undergoes surgery

Meeting with an accident or falling ill during the coronavirus lockdown can certainly make one feel helpless and vulnerable. It has got difficult to seek help when times are this tough, and Sanya Malhotra recently injured her finger in a freak accident that will send shivers down your spine!

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source revealed that Sanya was at home making chutney when the lid flew off the blender. While trying to put the lid back on, her hand slipped into the blender and a part of her little finger was sliced off. Whoa, freaky much?

The source added, "Sanya was all alone at home and had started feeling drowsy due to loss of blood. She called a friend over to keep her from fainting while another rushed her to a suburban hospital where, after testing negative for Covid-19, she was admitted."

Sanya Malhotra's injury was quite grave, to say the least. According to the report, the actress suffered two fractures, one dislocation and two-three major cuts on her fingers, and had to undergo reconstruction surgery.

Sanya seems to be doing fine now, fortunately. She shared photos on Instagram, a few of which also show her little finger all wrapped up.

Well, we sure hope she's not in any pain and that she takes care of herself!

