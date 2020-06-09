Sanya Malhotra is all set to wow the audiences with Shakuntala Devi film

Sanya Malhotra is one of the actresses who always puts in the extra dedication required for her character to come to life. The actress started her journey with the portrayal of real-life character on-screen and was appreciated by all. Even for her upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi alongside Vidya Balan based on a real-life story, Sanya is all set to wow her audiences.

Ever since the film was announced followed by the first look, fans went gaga over it and were all excited. In the film, Sanya is going to be experimenting with multiple looks with her character in different phases of her life. This, in turn, will allow the audiences to witness Sanya's versatility.

Sanya who is portraying the character of Shakuntala Devi's daughter Anupama Banerjee is going to showcase various phases of her life from an adolescent, to a teenager to a mature individual and is going to share the raw emotions the character is feeling making an instant connect with the audiences.

In such a short span of time, the actress has worked with big directors and big names of the industry and has aced every role be it a real-life character or a fictional one. For Shakuntala Devi as well, to understand the character better, and build a connect she did spend time with her to know her, learn things which helped her give a better shape to the character. With so many efforts in just one character, the audiences cannot wait to see her ace a real-life character once again.

Apart from Shakuntala Devi, Sanya has other projects in the pipeline such as Pagglait and LUDO.

