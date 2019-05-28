Sanya Malhotra is doing something really difficult with Men in Black

bollywood

Sanya Malhotra has thoroughly enjoyed Men in Black movies and has always been a huge fan of the stylish action and the humor marinated classic

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra will be lending her voice to the Hindi version of the Hollywood classic film, Men in Black: International. This is the first time that the young actress will be lending her voice to an international star without performing any action, yet voicing every action.

The actress has thoroughly enjoyed Men in Black movies and has always been a huge fan of the stylish action and the humor marinated classic. Yet again Sanya is doing something very difficult. After Dangal the actress went through a huge transformation she is now lending a voice to a character without filming for it, the icing on the cake is that it is an action film which is very difficult to dub for.

Recently, the actress shared the glimpse of the same on her Instagram. She posted a video of herself from the dubbing studio. In the video, she can be seen wearing signature MIB like pantsuit and shades. She captioned the boomerang video, "à¤®à¥à¤¨ à¤à¤¨ à¤¬à¥à¤²à¥à¤: à¤à¤à¤à¤°à¥à¤¨à¥à¤¶à¤¨à¤² 14th June @meninblack @siddhantchaturvedi [sic]"

The actress had concluded her previous year with a bang at the box-office. Sanya has been a part of huge successes like Dangal and Badhaai Ho and has delivered critically acclaimed performances. Sanya is known for her breakthrough performances in the movies namely, Dangal, Badhaai Ho and the recently released, Photograph shares how Shooting with Anurag Basu has been the most delightful experience for her as she has never worked in this pattern for any of her projects till now.

Recently, garnering acknowledgment and appreciation from across the globe, Sanya Malhotra has been listed in the esteemed 'Berlinale Breakouts: 5 talents to watch', owing to her path-breaking artistry that received the applaud after the screening of her films at International film festivals.

Sanya last shared the screen with Nawazuddin in the critically acclaimed Photograph. The actress will now be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming film.

Also Read: Check out Siddhant Chaturvedi transformed into the desi Men in Black

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates