Sanya Malhotra is stepping up her fashion game up; here's how

Sanya Malhotra always aces the various avatars when it comes to fashion and never fails to impress the audiences. Topping it all up, she cheers up with a sweet smile on her face. Sanya, this time changing the equation opted for something different that would surely make you fall in love with her a little more. Her sartorial pick is a must and Sanya totally aces the all-black avatar like a boss lady!

Sanya is decked up in a cropped full-sleeved two buttoned blazer, pairing it up with a short multi hooked skirt. Sanya kept her makeup nude, neutral and glowy. The hair was all sleek and gelled back highlighting her facial features. Adding some silver sprinkle, she wore a silver watch and accessorised with a pair of silver rings.

Posing for the camera flipping her black stilettos, Sanya shared, "I'm the bad guyDuh."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotrað¥ (@sanyamalhotra_) onMar 3, 2020 at 7:48am PST

Sanya was all decked up for a recent event and surely made all heads turn. It was surely all worth it. On the work front, Sanya is having a busy time shooting for her upcoming projects and keeps the audiences involved as she constantly shares some snippets on her social media and fans are loving it.

Sanya will be seen offering multiple servings of character with her projects and making her mark in 2020, will be seen in Pagglait, Ludo and Shakuntala Devi.

