Sanya Malhotra kickstarts the shoot for Anurag Basu's directorial

After enjoying the success of Badhaai Ho Sanya Malhotra has started shooting for her new upcoming film which is an Anurag Basu's directorial. While Sanya Malhotra is gearing up for Photograph which is all set to release next month, she has also started shooting for Anurag Basu's film.

The Badhaai Ho actress has posted a story today while prepping up in her vanity and grooving on a song with a very chilled mood ahead of her first day of shoot of her new film. Anurag Basu directorial will mark as Sanya Malhotra's fifth film of her career.

Badhaai Ho actress Sanya Malhotra had a great run at the box office in 2018. Now, the powerhouse of talent has been named as one of the Berlinale Breakouts: 5 talents to watch. Published by Hollywood Reporter, Sanya has found herself on a list that also includes actors from around the world.

The US-based website has acknowledged Sanya's performances in 2018 blockbusters Badhaai Ho as well as Pataakha. According to the publication, Sanya's performance as a stranger who is convinced by a struggling photographer to pose as his fiancee in Photograph may "be her chance to cross over internationally".

The actress' journey in B-town from a wrestler to a high-class girl in Badhai Ho has been a captivating one. Be it on-screen or off, Sanya doesn't fail to surprise us with her characters played on screen. After the humongous success of Badhaai Ho Sanya Malhotra is all set for Photograph which will mark as her first association with Ritesh Batra who is the director of the film.

