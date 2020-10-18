Sanya Malhotra on Badhaai Ho: It was a path-breaking project for me

Sanya Malhotra is undeniably one of the most talented and versatile actress. Her confidence and detailed character work shines in all her roles. She wedged her way into our heart as the wonderful Renee Sharma from Badhaai Ho and never left.

As the movie turns 2, Sanya says that the movie will always hold a special place in her life and has been an incredible experience working on it. She excudes, “What I really liked about Badhaai ho was the script - the unconventional story. Badhaai Ho was not just an ordinary experience for me, it was a pathbreaking project for me. I worked really hard on the movie and it will always be close to my heart.”

Speaking more about her character and Ayushmann she added, "Playing Renee gave me an opportunity to explore my emotional side on screen and I am extremely grateful that people loved it. Also, Ayushmann is a phenomenal actor and working with him helped me understand a different perspective of acting. I owe a lot of Renee to Amit sir - his guidance and attention to details helped me justify the role.”

Badhaai Ho was one of the most successful movies of 2018 and also won a National Award for the Best Film in 2019 for its unconventional storyline and impactful yet convincing performances. Touted to be a thorough entertainer, the movie rightfully justified every character’s emotions. Sanya and Ayushmann’s refreshing chemistry won the audiences hearts.

After wooing us as Anupama in Shakuntala Devi, Sanya is all set to impress the audiences with her yet another powerful performance in Anurag Basu's directorial Ludo followed by Guneet Monga's Pagglait.

