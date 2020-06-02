Sanya Malhotra on how she cherished being spontaneous and coming unprepared on the sets of Ludo

Sanya Malhotra is an actress who works towards her films with fiery dedication and blazing passion. To nail her role as a wrestler in biographical sports film Dangal, she actually learned wrestling and even watched several videos on wrestling and how wrestlers move, walk, their body language.

The actress goes the extra mile and always prepares for her characters dedicatedly so that she can completely immerse herself in the depths of her roles due to which her movies gain immense laudation from the audience. She prepares herself by weaving an intricately detailed character on-screen.

However, for Sanya's upcoming dark anthology comedy film 'Ludo' things were quite different as the filmmaker Anurag Basu wanted Sanya to play the role more instinctually. The upcoming film has an ensemble cast that includes Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Abhishek Bachchan.

'Ludo' is an anthology of four stories that revolve around a set of distinguished characters and the highlight was that Anurag Basu's brief for Sanya was to just come to the set unprepared. The character that Sanya exhibited for the film came more naturally and instinctually to her and it was a wonderful experience coming to the set unprepared.

It just goes to show that Sanya has a knack for experimenting with her character and whether she is prepared or unprepared she will always give a marvelous character. The actress enjoyed surrendering to the filmmaker's vision and also enjoyed the spontaneity of the character. The audience waits to see how she will astound them with her spontaneous character in Ludo.

Apart from Ludo, she has created quite a huge mark on the industry on the basis of her dedication and passion towards acting, owing to which she has bagged roles in upcoming films like 'Shakuntala Devi' where the actress will be playing Anupama Banerjee while sharing the screen with Vidya Balan and Guneet Monga’s Pagglait.

