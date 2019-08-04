Sanya Malhotra sets holiday goals with Qatar vacation

bollywood

Sanya Malhotra is doing all the touristy things - from visiting famous places, capturing moments from her holiday, trying local delicacies to checking out the markets

Often spotted chilling by the bay, Sanya Malhotra is on a vacation right now! Last seen lending her voice of the popular Men In Black: International Hindi version, the actress is currently on a photo-sharing spree on social media. Courtesy: HEr Qatar vacation.

"Badhaai Ho" actress Sanya Malhotra is happy to escape the monsoon of Mumbai and enjoy the Qatar sun. "I'm really excited to take some time off work and escape the monsoon blues, to experience the sunshine and palms," Sanya said.

The actress is doing all the touristy things - from visiting famous places, capturing moments from her holiday, trying local delicacies to checking out the markets.

"I started my holiday right in the lap of luxury at Qatar Airways. Dine on demand served with an essence of Qatari hospitality, left me wondering about the cultural, historical and mystical country, Qatar. The Souq Waqif known for its heady fragrances, appetising aroma, and exotic spices, the magnificence of the national museum of Qatar and museum of Islamic Art and the exciting desert safari, has nurtured a sense of belonging to this city," she added.

After making her debut with "Dangal", she was seen in "Pataakha" and "Photograph".

