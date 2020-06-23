Sanya Malhotra shares a Dangal throwback of her wrestling practice BTS

To nail her role as a wrestler in sports film Dangal, Sanya Malhotra left no stone unturned and learned wrestling. Giving us a dose of nostalgia when the actress marked her debut and set her foot in Bollywood, the videos are proof of her hard work that went behind her 'dhakad' performance.

Sanya made sure to learn every kick and slam in order to render the role to perfection. Sharing the videos, the Dangal actress shares, "Zor se throwbacks #dangal [sic]".

View this post on Instagram Zor se throwbacks #dangal A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) onJun 22, 2020 at 5:45am PDT

Sanya's upcoming trail includes Anurag Basu's Ludo. Apart from Ludo, she has created quite a huge mark on the industry with her dedication and passion towards acting and will be seen in 'Shakuntala Devi' where the actress will be playing Anupama Banerjee while sharing the screen with Vidya Balan and Guneet Monga's Pagglait.

