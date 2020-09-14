Sanya Malhotra shares a quirky picture with Ayushmann Khurrana to wish him on his birthday

Sanya Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana brought a brought a never seen before and relatable chemistry to the screens in Badhaai ho. The actress shared a never seen before picture from her gallery to wish her Badhaai Ho co-star Ayushmann Khurana on his birthday today and we totally danced in our heads to catch them two together in one frame.

The actress took to her social media and shared a goofy picture with the caption, "Happy Birthday @ayushmannk". Have a lok right here:

Their film, Badhaai Ho created a rage amongst the audiences for their chemistry and also marked the first collaboration of two extremely talented individuals, Sanya Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurana on-screen. The pairing looked oh-so-perfect and ever since then, the audiences have been rooting for these two together.

The song, Morni Banke with the Indian avatar and thumkas spread like wild fire and everyone still grooves to the steps by Ayushmann and Sanya. The chemistry of the pair was loved by all and the audience is waiting eagerly to see them sharing the screen space once again.

