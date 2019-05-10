Sanya Malhotra shares how shooting with Anurag Basu has been an exhilarating experience of her life
Sanya Malhotra has created a niche for herself in Bollywood. With films like Dangal, Pataakha, Badhaai Ho and Photograph, she has definitely won hearts. The youngster has got another big flick with filmmaker Anurag Basu and can't stop praising him
Sanya Malhotra, who is known for her breakthrough performances in the movies namely, Dangal, Badhaai Ho and the recently released, Photograph shares how shooting with Anurag Basu has been the most delightful experience for her. Sanya further said that she has never worked in this pattern for any of her projects till now.
Talking about working with Anurag Basu, who is recognised as one of the most respectable filmmakers in Bollywood, Sanya Malhotra expresses, "The way he works is very different. It's all very spontaneous which I'm liking because I used to prepare a lot before going on set. It works on me personally but I was really nervous and sceptical about being spontaneous and having no dialogue. I used to improvise a lot. I'm having a lot of fun! Usually, I really would prepare myself before going on the sets and read the scripts as many times as possible. This is the first time I am not doing anything, I go on the set completely blank and not knowing anything. It's all spontaneous".
Also Read: These 10 dance videos of Sanya Malhotra prove that she is house on fire!
The actress had concluded her previous year with a bang at the box-office with Badhaai Ho alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Sanya has been a part of huge successful projects like Dangal and Badhaai Ho and also delivered critically acclaimed performances.
View this post on Instagram
Recently, garnering acknowledgement and appreciation from across the globe, Sanya Malhotra has been listed in the esteemed 'Berlinale Breakouts: 5 talents to watch', owing to her path-breaking artistry that received the applaud after the screening of her films at International film festivals. For the unversed, Sanya Malhotra is passionate about dancing and her recent dance video with rapper Naezy broke the internet and attracted attention from all Bollywood bigwigs.
Sanya last shared the screen with Nawazuddin in the critically acclaimed Photograph. The actress will now be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming film with Aditya Roy Kapur. Not just this, Oscar-winner Guneet Monga is also making a film with Sanya Malhotra.
Also Read: Guneet Monga to produce film starring Sanya Malhotra
Top entertainment stories of the day
- Five things to watch out for in Student Of The Year 2
- Tabu on De De Pyaar De: Film has strong women who take a stand
- Tara Sutaria: Missed Will Smith's Aladdin but met him on SOTY 2
- Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif bag place in Indian Premier League final
- Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Akshat Singh: Had 20 days to prepare
- Watch: Giorgia Andriani shares a classical dance video, Arbaaz Khan praises it
- Bhavana Pandey: Ananya is a honeymoon baby; people calculated if she was conceived before marriage
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sanya Malhotra Spills the Beans About Her Life in this Exclusive Interview