Sanya Malhotra shares how shooting with Anurag Basu has been an exhilarating experience of her life

Sanya Malhotra has created a niche for herself in Bollywood. With films like Dangal, Pataakha, Badhaai Ho and Photograph, she has definitely won hearts. The youngster has got another big flick with filmmaker Anurag Basu and can't stop praising him

Sanya Malhotra, who is known for her breakthrough performances in the movies namely, Dangal, Badhaai Ho and the recently released, Photograph shares how shooting with Anurag Basu has been the most delightful experience for her. Sanya further said that she has never worked in this pattern for any of her projects till now.

Talking about working with Anurag Basu, who is recognised as one of the most respectable filmmakers in Bollywood, Sanya Malhotra expresses, "The way he works is very different. It's all very spontaneous which I'm liking because I used to prepare a lot before going on set. It works on me personally but I was really nervous and sceptical about being spontaneous and having no dialogue. I used to improvise a lot. I'm having a lot of fun! Usually, I really would prepare myself before going on the sets and read the scripts as many times as possible. This is the first time I am not doing anything, I go on the set completely blank and not knowing anything. It's all spontaneous".

The actress had concluded her previous year with a bang at the box-office with Badhaai Ho alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Sanya has been a part of huge successful projects like Dangal and Badhaai Ho and also delivered critically acclaimed performances.

Recently, garnering acknowledgement and appreciation from across the globe, Sanya Malhotra has been listed in the esteemed 'Berlinale Breakouts: 5 talents to watch', owing to her path-breaking artistry that received the applaud after the screening of her films at International film festivals. For the unversed, Sanya Malhotra is passionate about dancing and her recent dance video with rapper Naezy broke the internet and attracted attention from all Bollywood bigwigs.

Sanya last shared the screen with Nawazuddin in the critically acclaimed Photograph. The actress will now be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming film with Aditya Roy Kapur. Not just this, Oscar-winner Guneet Monga is also making a film with Sanya Malhotra.

