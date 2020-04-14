With the current pandemic situation and enough of information available on the internet- some being useful and some causing nothing but panic, we have experienced these ocean of emotions. Sanya Malhotra shares the importance of wearing a mask and how even without helping someone, you can help someone.

Sanya shares, "I feel, the current time is such that there are nothing like-too many precautions. Every step is important and primarily wearing a mask, which is not just important for you but also for the people around you to prevent any transmission."

Urging to one and all, Sanya adds, "I would urge everyone to continue wearing masks even when maybe, the lockdown is over. We have to understand that the eradication of the pandemic completely would take time even when the threat is over"

Having a small piece of advice of how one can help even without helping the actress shares, "Also, please don't panic buy or hoard on masks because it's more important for people who are working on the frontline. We don't have to panic, but be cautious and help each other stay safe."

Making such insightful statements of how one can help even by not helping is surely something that's caught our attention. Sanya exactly knows how to use her influence by spreading the right message across. The actress is also highlighting how overhoarding can can be a problem to the society.

Sanya is surely making heads turn by giving such statements and winning hearts. Sanya will be seen next in 'Shakuntala Devi' where Sanya will be playing Anupama Banerjee while sharing the screen with Vidya Balan, Guneet Monga's Pagglait and Anurag Basu's Ludo.

