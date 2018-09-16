Sanya Malhotra showcases versatility with diverse characters

bollywood

After a dream debut in Dangal, Sanya Malhotra has been garnering immense appreciation for her versatile performances in the upcoming films

Sanya Malhotra who was last seen in the blockbuster film Dangal alongside Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh will b treating the audience with two distincts characters with her upcoming films Badhaai Ho and Pataakha.

While the actress will be seen as the bold, badass Chutki in the rooted film Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, on the other hand, features Sanya Malhotra as the girl next door. After a dream debut in Dangal, Sanya Malhotra has been garnering immense appreciation for her versatile performances in the upcoming films.

The actress will treat the audience with not just two different characters but different genres altogether as Pataakha is a comedy-drama and Badhaai Ho is a coming-of-age story. Sanya Malhotra has time and again treated the audience with her flawless dance videos which one can't stop watching over and over again.

The actress is currently juggling between multiple projects and leaving no stone unturned to do justice to her characters. On the work front, Sanya will be seen next opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Badhaai Ho, Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha and Ritesh Batra's film 'Photographer' alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

