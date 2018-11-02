Sanya Malhotra wants to take sabbatical to learn tap dance

bollywood

Sanya Malhotra says after doing a few more movies, she would like to take a break to learn tap dance

Sanya Malhotra

Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra, who has broken her image with "Badhaai Ho", says after doing a few more movies, she would like to take a break to learn tap dance. A dance enthusiast since she was young, the young and spirited actress spoke about it in an interview with Mallika Dua on the sets of "Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua", read a statement.

Sanya said she is a self-taught dancer, and has been actively dancing since young. "I started dancing when I was a three or four-year-old kid and performed on the 'Tu cheez badi hai mast mast' song. Dance makes me really happy and after my fifth or sixth movie, I would like to take a sabbatical to learn the tap dance form," Sanya said.

On her love for food, Sanya said: "I love to cook, especially for my friends. For Pataakha movie, I had to put on 12 kg and that was the best part about that film. I used to eat bananas, ice cream shakes, pan cakes, fries and dal chawal which is my favourite food. It was amazing."

The show will air on November 5 on TLC.

