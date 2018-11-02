Sanya Malhotra wants to take sabbatical to learn tap dance

Nov 02, 2018, 17:34 IST | IANS

Sanya Malhotra says after doing a few more movies, she would like to take a break to learn tap dance

Sanya Malhotra wants to take sabbatical to learn tap dance
Sanya Malhotra

Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra, who has broken her image with "Badhaai Ho", says after doing a few more movies, she would like to take a break to learn tap dance. A dance enthusiast since she was young, the young and spirited actress spoke about it in an interview with Mallika Dua on the sets of "Midnight Misadventures with Mallika Dua", read a statement.

Sanya said she is a self-taught dancer, and has been actively dancing since young. "I started dancing when I was a three or four-year-old kid and performed on the 'Tu cheez badi hai mast mast' song. Dance makes me really happy and after my fifth or sixth movie, I would like to take a sabbatical to learn the tap dance form," Sanya said.

On her love for food, Sanya said: "I love to cook, especially for my friends. For Pataakha movie, I had to put on 12 kg and that was the best part about that film. I used to eat bananas, ice cream shakes, pan cakes, fries and dal chawal which is my favourite food. It was amazing."

The show will air on November 5 on TLC.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

sanya malhotrabollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Lupt and Ekkees Tareekh Shubh Muhurat - Which movie will rule at the box office?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK