Sanya Malhotra will have a busy 2020, here's why!

Touted to be the most versatile actor of this generation Sanya Malhotra has made her own place in Bollywood with her varied performances. With such an exciting line up ahead in the year 2020, Sanya Malhotra is all set to own the year.

To begin with one of the most anticipated films of 2020 i.e. Shakuntala Devi, Sanya Malhotra will be seen playing the role of her daughter and the first look is already out for which Sanya has received a lot of appreciation.

Next is Pagglait for which she has been shooting for a brief time, moreover, the actress has been posting some insights from the sets of Pagglait on her social media. The actress doesn't stop here as she'll be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time ever in Anurag Basu's next directorial venture which is yet untitled.

All three projects are very different from each other which will get us to witness the magic of Sanya Malhotra on the big screen. With her aspirations, talent, and sincerity, she has excelled in every character that comes her way. The viewers are looking forward to watching her on the big screen again.

