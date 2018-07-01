Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet in talks for Greta Gerwig's Little Women adaptation

Apart from Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet, veteran actor Meryl Streep and Oscar-winner Emma Stone are in negotiations to join the project

Actors Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet are in negotiations to star in Greta Gerwig's latest directorial project. Both Ronan, 24, and Chalamet, 22, had also featured in Gerwig's solo directorial Lady Bird, which received five Academy Awards nominations.

The new film, an adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic Little Women, hails from Columbia Pictures, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It follows teenage sisters Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg and their mother in Civil War-era Massachusetts as they navigate first love and their first holiday without their father, a traveling minister.

Apart from Ronan and Chalamet, veteran actor Meryl Streep and Oscar-winner Emma Stone are in negotiations to join the project.

Alcott's book was previously adapted into a film in 1994, starring Winona Ryder, Christian Bale, Susan Sarandon and Kirsten Dunst.

