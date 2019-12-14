Sapan Verma: Wanted Shah Rukh Khan on my show

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Leading stand-up comic and showrunner Sapan Verma is ecstatic with the success of One Mic Stand. The Amazon Prime comedy special has been as much celebrated for its novel concept as for bringing the humorous side of celebrity contestants Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Vishal Dadlani, Bhuvan Bam and Shashi Tharoor to the fore.

Acknowledging that his initial guest list was "different", Verma reveals he was keen to have Shah Rukh Khan on board, but things did not work out. "Shah Rukh has a great sense of humour, which is evident in all the shows he attends. I have written a couple of event scripts for him. He knows about the comedy scene in India as well as international [shores]. So, it would have been interesting to see him do One Mic Stand," he says.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates