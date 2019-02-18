Sapna Choudhary's brother files police complaint against event organiser for non payment of dues

national

The hotel in which Sapna Chaudhury and her brother were staying was also not booked in the organisers name. Police is looking to identify the organisers on the basis of CCTV footage," a police official said

Sapna Choudhary

Ludhiana (Punjab): TV personality and former 'Big Boss' contestant Sapna Choudhary's brother has filed a police complaint against an event organiser for non-payment of dues to the performer.

Vikas Choudhary, the brother of the Haryana performer told media persons here that he had approached the police when Sapna received only Rs 6,00,000 of the Rs 8,00,000 that organisers had promised her for doing a show in Ludhiana.

Sapna's brother told reporters here that Chaudhary had decided that she would donate the entire proceeds of the event to families of the CRPF soldiers killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

"We have filed a complaint based on Vikas Chaudhury told us. However, both Sapna and her brother do not have any details of the event organisers. The hotel in which Sapna Chaudhury and her brother were staying was also not booked in the organisers name. Police is looking to identify the organisers on the basis of CCTV footage," a police official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever