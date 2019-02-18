Saqib Saleem all set to reprise former all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath in Kabir Khan's '83

bollywood

Saqib Saleem was a state level-cricketer from Delhi during his younger days, will be exciting to see Saqib's cricketing skills on screen

Saqib Saleem

Saqib Saleem will recreate the magic of former all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath on screen in Kabir Khan's '83. Interestingly, Saqib Saleem was a state level-cricketer from Delhi during his younger days, will be exciting to see Saqib's cricketing skills on screen.

Mohinder Amarnath who played a big role in the Team India's World Cup win in '83 was also Vice-Captain of the team as he was the man of the match in the semi-finals and the finals who contributed significantly to India’s milestone victory against favourites West Indies.



Mohinder Amarnath

Former all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath was the highest wicket-takers of the World Cup final with three wickets, with the latter taking the last wicket, bowling out Michael Holding at six runs. As the team’s vice-captain, Amarnath held up the Cup with captain Kapil Dev.

There has been immense excitement amongst the audience to witness the magnificent event to be recreated on the silver screen.

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev. The film '83 would be Ranveer Singh's first trilingual film to be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Earlier, the makers hosted an event to announce the film along with the entire former team that lifted the world cup in 83.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports film will bring to light one of the most important event in Indian cricket history. The film will be shot at real locations and will be going on floors early next year.

Shouldered by the then captain Kapil Dev, who led the Indian cricket team to it's maiden World Cup win, 1983's World Cup stays to be one of the most etched events in the minds of the cricket fans.

While Ranveer Singh will play the lead, the film is already backed by a powerful support cast as Men in Blue which includes Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Saahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikanth and Pankaj Tripathi as manager PR Man Singh, Tahir Bhasin and Saqib Saleem is the recent addition to it.

Also read: When Sunil Gavaskar and Ranveer Singh met

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates