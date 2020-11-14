Saqib Saleem: Don't feel need for censorship

Though he is missing the magic of the big screen, Saqib Saleem has had a good run on OTT platforms this year with Crackdown and Comedy Couple. The actor says he is enjoying the digital medium as it comes without any trappings. "OTT audiences have a clear idea of what they want. The platforms too have their own system of gauging whether a show or a film is doing well. There is no box-office pressure here. I enjoy this space as it offers me an opportunity to play different characters."

However, in a move that will possibly have far-reaching effects, the government brought the video-streaming platforms under the ambit of the Information & Broadcasting Ministry earlier this week. The move could mean that these platforms will have to apply for approval of the content they wish to stream. Saleem, on his part, says he has yet to form his opinion on the matter. "Every argument has two sides to it. I don't feel the need for censorship; I thought we were breaking new ground with the kind of content we were developing. But if the content will be regulated henceforth, I want to know the reason [behind the order] before I can comment on it."

Also Read: Saqib Saleem opens up on Huma Qureshi: My sister is my life, my pride

Where the year helped him seal his place in digital entertainment, it also witnessed the deferral of his big-ticket release, 83, to next year. Mention the Kabir Khan-directed sports drama, and the joy in his voice is palpable. "We have put our heart and soul in the film. I have seen bits of it while dubbing, and it seems outstanding. The film will be worth the wait."

Also Read: Saqib Saleem: I don't have regrets about my film choices nor do I think that I could have got that role

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news