Saqib Saleem fascinated with realism in cinema

Saqib Saleem, who is busy shooting for a digital show Rangbaaz, says he is fascinated with the sprinkle of realism in Hindi cinema now

Actor Saqib Saleem, who is busy shooting for a digital show Rangbaaz, says he is fascinated with the sprinkle of realism in Hindi cinema now. Talking about a dash of realism in cinema now, Saqib told IANS: "I am very fascinated by it. I always feel for an actor, it is a very a tricky thing to do when people are out there."

The 30-year-old actor, who is the brother of actress Huma Qureshi, praised actor Ranbir Kapoor for his portrayal of actor Sanjay Dutt in the 2018 film Sanju. He added that it gets difficult yet interesting for an actor just to test the skill (when featuring in such films).

"As a phase it is really interesting," he added. Rangbaaz will narrate the story of a man engaged in the dark and dirty world of crime and show the human side of one of the most feared gangsters of the region in the 1990s. It is set against the backdrop of Gorakhpur, and Saqib will be seen playing a gangster.

