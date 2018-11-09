Saqib Saleem finds it 'interesting' to sport moustache

bollywood

Saqib Saleem had to grow a moustache for his maiden digital project. He says since he had never sported one before, it was interesting to have the facial hair

Saqib Saleem. Pic: Instagram/saqibsaleem

Actor Saqib Saleem had to grow a moustache for his maiden digital project. He says since he had never sported one before, it was interesting to have the facial hair. The Race 3 actor will play a "dark but honest" character in ZEE5's show Rangbaaz.

"To be honest, I have never had a moustache in my life. So just to have that, was very interesting. I couldn't recognise myself for a few days. I think as an actor, it did put me in a different space," Saqib told IANS. Talking more about his character, he shared: "Although the process was very interesting, I made sure that I stopped working out because my character wasn't supposed to look very muscular. I did a lot of cardio because there are different phases in the show."

"I have to look like a man of different ages at different times. I wanted to make sure that I looked like that. My character is a gangster. There are shades of grey, but you will definitely find some heart in the character," he added.

