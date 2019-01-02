Saqib Saleem on Race 3's debacle: For days, I couldn't get out of my bed; I was facing depression

Jan 02, 2019, 08:25 IST | Letty Mariam Abraham

Saqib Saleem on making his web debut with crime drama Rangbaaz and how the debacle of Race 3 affected him

Saqib Saleem on Race 3's debacle: For days, I couldn't get out of my bed; I was facing depression
Saqib Saleem

How would you describe your journey in the industry?
When I came to the city, I had no idea that I harboured an interest in acting. I am a Delhi boy who came here for love. I was lucky to get my first break [Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge] within a year. By my third film, I realised this is what I wanted to do for a living. That's when I took myself seriously. However, I lost my way somewhere in between. Barring Race 3, I have never been criticised for my work. It was the biggest film of my career; I had never faced so many cameras in my life or been exposed to so many journalists. While it did not satisfy me as an actor, I have no regrets about doing the film. When you get to work with Prem Bhai [Salman Khan], Mr India [Anil Kapoor], and Soldier [Bobby Deol], one can't have regrets.

How did the debacle of Race 3 affect you?
I am a person who reads every review. For days, I couldn't get out of my bed. My confidence was at an all-time low, and I began to question my skills. I was facing borderline depression, so much so that I stopped picking up my parents' calls. When I did content-driven films, no one recognised me. When Race 3 happened, people were suddenly interested in my life. So, I thought commercial cinema was the way to go. But every film is a learning experience.

Why did you opt for Rangbaaz?
I was done playing hero, and Rangbaaz gave me the opportunity to showcase my acting skills. I loved the script and more importantly, the research material. I read it in one night and was ready to give my nod.

How difficult was it to play a character as distanced from you - Shivprakash Shukla, a gangster from Gorakhpur?
Mentally, I still haven't let go of the character. I am scared to do so because I've loved the character. It's like eating a beef burger where I just can't have enough (laughs).

Do you empathise with your character?
I could not comprehend his sense of right and wrong. At times, I found myself judging him; but I realised if I did that, I wouldn't be able to play him. His right and wrong became my right and wrong. I learnt the dialect and diction used in Gorakhpur. I didn't feel anything for the character. He doesn't feel sorry for himself, so why should I?

Also Read: Saqib Saleem on playing contract killer: I was quite non-judgmental

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

saqib saleemrace 3bollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

'Bigg Boss 10' Day 3: Manoj Punjabi and Rohan Mehra get into a heated argument

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK