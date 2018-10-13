Saqib Saleem to play dark but honest role in digital show

television

Saqib Saleem says he will play a dark but honest and relatable character in the digital show Rangbaaz

Saqib Saleem

Actor Saqib Saleem says he will play a dark but honest and relatable character in the digital show Rangbaaz. Set against the backdrop of Gorakhpur, Rangbaaz, ZEE5's upcoming Original, will narrate the story of a man engaging in the dark and dirty world of crime and show the human side of one of the most feared gangsters of the region from the 90s.

"When I read the script, I was blown away by the depth of my character. He is such a layered character that I instantly fell in love with the role. The character is dark, but honest and relatable and I think the audience will definitely like the concept and enjoy the show," Saqib said in a statement.

Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the shoot will start later this month. "We are excited about having Saqib on board with us and look forward to working with him and the entire team," said Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India.

Produced by JAR Pictures, Rangbaaz will premiere on ZEE5 in November.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever