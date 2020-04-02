Sara Ali Khan aces the Odissi dance in latest Instagram video
Taking to her Instagram account, Sara Ali Khan shared a video where she could be seen performing the Odissi dance and the actress truly aced it!
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback video of herself performing the traditional Odissi dance.
Sara took to Instagram, where she shared her video performing the dance in a blush pink chikankari suit.
She captioned it: "Battu Happy Utkala Dibas." Have a look right here:
Her dance video currently has 1.8 million likes on the website.
On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, which also starred Kartik Aaryan.
She will next be seen in the remake of the 1995 hit Coolie No.1. The film also features Varun Dhawan.
