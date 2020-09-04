Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Nia Sharma's tryst with blue lips and how audiences reacted

Sara Ali Khan posted a picture from her trip to Goa and what caught everyone's attention was her blue lipstick. She colour-coordinated it with her denim shorts and T-shirt. Industry folk, including Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and Zareen Khan, loved the lip shade. Netizens showered her with compliments for experimenting with the colour.

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted wearing purple lipstick at the Cannes film festival in 2016, netizens trolled her and wondered if she had just sipped on 'kaala khatta' or kissed a Smurf. While social media poked fun at her look, Aish took it in her stride. She told reporters, "I am cool about it. It is my professional commitment to deliver what they (the beauty brand she represents) expect from me as their basic ambassador. I get to work with great professionals and they have been magically creative with me."

Television actor Nia Sharma had also sported blue lips in 2017. She was also trolled and asked if she had accidentally swallowed fountain pen ink. While Aishwarya decided to let the trolls be, Nia Sharma decided to hit back.

Just the way you won’t like! pic.twitter.com/h8P4nvs8f5 — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) October 30, 2017

Nia posted a picture with her bold blue lips and wrote, "Just the way you won't like!" Well, that's another good way to shut the trolls!

