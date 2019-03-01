Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday attend Luka Chuppi screening in Juhu

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon along with their families attended the special screening of Luka Chuppi at a multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai

Chunky Panday with daughter Ananya and Sara Ali Khan at the screening.

With just a day away in the release of Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan organized a special screening for his industry pals to watch the flick. Ever since the trailer of the film has been launched, the audience can't wait for the heartthrob Kartik Aaryan to take over once again with his charm and sincerity. His sizzling chemistry with co-star Kriti has also made the news.



Kriti Sanon with family at the special screening of Luka Chuppi

While the screening was attended by who's who from Bollywood, we couldn't help but notice how the newbies of B-town also came in support and attended the special screening. Present were actresses Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh, Sophie Choudry and among others from the B-town.

With Sara confessing on national television that she wants to date Kartik and with Kareena hinting on the two of them doing a movie together, it was obvious to see Sara come in support of Kartik.



Kartik Aaryan with family at the special screening of Luka Chuppi.

Another diva present at the screening was Kartik's next on-screen co-star, Ananya Panday. The two have been often spotted together out and about in the city and the two will be doing a film together.



Sonakshi Sinha

Well, we are waiting to hear from all the divas as to how did they like the film and also what do they have to say about their next (possible) on-screen co-star. Luka Chuppi hits the theatre today.

Also read: Exclusive: Will Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon get into a live-in relationship with their partners?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates