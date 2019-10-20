Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan part ways?

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have gone their separate ways sooner than expected. Most thought the lovebirds would call it quits after the release of their Imtiaz Ali film, which is slated for Valentine's Day 2020. Though the two did appear to be a couple, those in the know say the romance was not exactly for real but to create a buzz for the movie. Will they patch up ahead of the love story's release?

Recently, Kartik Aaryan said he has no time for love and as of now his sole focus is on his film career. The actor's assertion came in the wake of constant media reports linking him to Sara Ali Khan and later his Pati, Patni Aur Woh co-star Ananya Panday. Asked if plans to settle down soon, Kartik preferred turning mamma's boy. "I have to ask this to my mummy. Now, I am focusing on my career," he said.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has a few film projects lined up, namely Coolie No 1 and the Love Aaj Kal sequel, while Kartik has Pati, Patni Aur Woh, which is incidentally a comedy based on marital tension that happens when a man, played by Kartik, starts cheating on his wife.

