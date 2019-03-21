Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan to star in Imtiaz Ali's next film

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan took to their respective Instagram accounts to share a sun-kissed photograph of them cuddled up on set

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Fans of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have a reason to rejoice as the two actors will be sharing screen space for the first time in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming untitled venture. The two actors took to their respective Instagram accounts to share a sun-kissed photograph of them cuddled up on set.

"Honored to embark on a journey with my Favourite #ImtiazAli's Next with @saraalikhan95 and @randeephooda releasing on 14th Feb, 2020 [?] #JioStudios @imtiazaliofficial #DineshVijan @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf @maddockfilms - @imtiazaliofficial [?]Aur ji haan, issi film ki shooting chalu hai" Kartik wrote alongside the picture.

Sara, while sharing the same picture, wrote "Honoured, grateful and uncontrollably excited to be a part of Imtiaz Ali 's next! Starring @kartikaaryan () & @randeephooda releasing on 14th Feb,2020. Presented by Jio Studios @imtiazaliofficial @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf @maddockfilms. Shoot in progress!![?]>[?] -Imtiaz Ali"

The film starring the much-talked-about duo has gone on floors and will hit theatres on Valentine's Day next year. Although Sara and Kartik have not starred together yet, the 'Kedarnath' actress has time and again confessed to having a crush on the actor on several platforms, including on the latest season Karan Johar's talk show 'Koffee With Karan'. Kartik was last seen in 'Luka Chuppi' alongside Kriti Sanon, while Sara was last seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates