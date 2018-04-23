Sara Ali Khan and Shweta Bachchan stun everyone with killer dance moves at a wedding

A bevy of stars were seen dancing and enjoying themselves at designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's kin's wedding. However, it was Sara Ali Khan and Shweta Bachchan, who stole the show



Sara Ali Khan at the wedding reception. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

On Saturday, Bollywood stars gathered at celebrated designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's kin – Saudamini Mattu's wedding reception. Well, this wasn't just another Bollywood party, where the stars were clicked and preceded ahead with the wedding celebrations. The reception saw the celebrities giving stellar performances at the function.

However, the ones who stole the show were Sara Ali Khan and Shweta Bachchan. The budding debutante, Sara showed her quintessential Bollywood moves on the 90s hit song, Saat Samundar Paar. The video is proof that Sara is a typical Bollywood material and will definitely woo the audience with her masala performances. No wonder, she has been cast for Rohit Shetty's, Simmba starring Ranveer Singh.

On the other hand, talking of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan, one has only seen her posing for photographs and attending talk shows with her best friend, Karan Johar. Seldom does one get to see her performing on a Bollywood number. She showcased her dance moves on the song, Pallo latke.

Other celebrities, who graced the dance floor were, Karan Johar and Sonam Kapoor. Karan delivered a high-on-energy performance with his song, Radha from Student of The Year and left the audience spellbound. Soon-to-be- bride, Sonam Kapoor danced on her song, Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

Rima Jain was also seen dancing on Kajra Re.

