Sara Ali Khan asks Rohit Shetty to cast her in next Golmaal film; director's response is hilarious

Sara Ali Khan made a strong impression with Kedarnath in December last year. However, it was Rohit Shetty's Simmba that gave her the perfect landing platform. Also starring Ranveer Singh, the film emerged as one of the highest grossers of 2018.

Recently, Rohit and Sara appeared as guests on the season finale of Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul. The duo had great fun on the sets. Sara even asked Rohit if he'd found a heroine for the fifth instalment of Golmaal.

She asked, "Golmaal ke liye aapko koi heroine mili hai sir? (Have you found an actor for Golmaal sir?)". To this, the director replied, " Jab bhi Golmaal banaunga, aap hi ko lunga (Whenever I'll make Golmaal, I will take you only)". However, Sara's happiness was abruptly cut short, when Rohit said, "Zee waalon ne bola hai ke beech beech mein mazaak bhi karna. (Zee has told to crack jokes in between)."

The banter between the two was hilarious, isn't it? The makers of the show shared the hilarious conversation on their Instagram handle. Take a look:

Rohit Shetty is currently busy with his next project, Sooryavanshi. Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Shetty's cop drama universe in which Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in the Ranveer Singh-starrer 2018 film Simmba. Sooryavanshi will also have a cameo appearance of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn, with Katrina Kaif as the lead.

On the other hand, after the success of Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara has two films lined-up for 2020. The first one is an Imtiaz Ali directorial, touted to be a sequel to Love Aaj Kal, also starring Kartik Aaryan. The next one is Coolie No 1, which is the remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name. Also starring Varun Dhawan, the comedy-drama is directed by the original director David Dhawan.

