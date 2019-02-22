Sara Ali Khan bags Fresh Face of the Year tag at an award gala

bollywood

Owing to her performances in Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara Ali Khan has become the most-sought-after actress

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who has gripped the nation with her power-packed debut, has bagged the prestigious 'Fresh Face of the year' award at Femina Beauty awards.

The actress, who turned into the heartthrob of the nation in no time, is the only debutante to have not just one but two films in a span of just a month. Acknowledging her remarkable performances in the two films, Femina bestowed the actress with the honourable award. Sara Ali Khan's captivating smile and mesmerizing confidence has piqued her fan base across quarters.

The actress wore thigh-high slit pink Candy floss gown blending it perfectly with the sexy pink stilettos made her look drop dead gorgeous. Flaunting her sleeveless dress in vogue Sara walked the red carpet gracing her classy dress.

Ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, Sara is the much talked about diva in the industry for her great sense of humor and charming personality. Now bagging this award is not only a testimony of Sara Ali Khan's talent but also shows her fashion choice that she is making just as a newcomer.

Her stupendous acting skills in Kedarnath of a sweetest, naughty bubbly girl has garnered her with immense fans followers. Not only this, In Simmba the actress has given dancing goals to all the young girls in the song 'Aankh Maare' a classic 90s remake.

