Sara Ali Khan deletes #AllLivesMatter post due to incessant trolling

Sara Ali Khan found herself trending on Twitter after facing flak for sharing a poster (below) which read: 'All lives matter' with the word 'black' struck off. The illustration of hands of different colours included the trunk of an elephant.

The incessant trolling made the actor delete the post. Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement could not digest the fact. They slammed her for striking out the word 'black'. Others wondered why she was equating racism with animal rights.

They reminded Khan that she studied history and political science at Columbia. Trolls were appalled by her ignorance despite being one of the most articulate and well-read Bollywood actors.

Similarly, other Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and a few others have been trolled for voicing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement and condemning police brutality in the US.

The actors were trolled for saying that one cannot differentiate on the basis of a person's skin colour. One social media user said, "It's amazing to see American people and celebs standing up for their people and taking on the govt... Hope Indian celebs can learn something from their courage and speak up against the injustice..."

