Sara Ali Khan dons a puppy face on the sets of Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan who is all set to make her silver screen debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath recently got candid on the sets of the film. Sharing a glimpse of the off-screen fun on the sets of the film, Abhishek Kapoor posted a gimmicky picture of his leading lady.

Abhishek Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and posted an image of Sara Ali Khan and captioned it by writing,"gattukapoorFound this lil puppy on set yestrday..she promises not to bite..Any takers? #saraalikhan #mood #kedarnath#kedarnaththemovie @rsvpmovies@guyintheskypictures @pragyadav#ronniescrewvala"

Sara Ali Khan who will be making her debut in the Abhishek Kapoor's directorial has had an enriching learning experience while working on the film. The actress shares a warm relationship with her mentor Abhishek Kapoor and has a great amount of respect for him.

Both Abhishek Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan share a good report with each other. Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in the June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

The film feature Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is all set to release on 30th November 2018.

