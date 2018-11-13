Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude towards everyone for warmth and support
Sara Ali Khan has received loads of appreciation and love from the audience and media alike after the release on Kedarnath trailer
Sara Ali Khan who is all set to make her silver screen debut with Kedarnath has expressed gratitude for the love and warmth she has received for Kedarnath. The debutant actress has received loads of appreciation and love from the audience and media alike.
At the trailer launch, Sara shared, "Thank You so much for always showering me with warmth and support though I haven't done anything to deserve it as yet, hopefully, I will, after you see the movie."
The actress also shared that her parents were very supportive of taking her debut in Bollywood. The actress also added, "My Mom (Amrita Singh) and Dad (Saif Ali Khan) were very supportive when I got to be part of Kedarnath". Sara Ali Khan also enjoys a massive fan following on social media owing to her popularity.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.
