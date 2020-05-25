Sara Ali Khan extends Eid wishes with this priceless throwback photo

Sending out good wishes on the auspicious of Eid, actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday shared a priceless childhood throwback picture, along with her picture from the current days. The 'Simmba' star put out the cute picture on Instagram where she is seen clad in a pink hijab, while on the other hand, the second picture features the younger Sara as she is seen sporting a black dupatta while she tries to imitate the younger self.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Eid Mubarak," and urged people to stay safe by staying at home and urged them to stay positive amid the COVID-19 outbreak with "staysafe stayhome staypositive."

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarakðð«â¨ð¤²ð» #staysafe #stayhome #staypositive A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onMay 24, 2020 at 8:55am PDT

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than one lakh likes within an hour of being posted.

Lately, the 'Kedarnath' star has been keeping her fans updated on her quarantine activities by sharing pictures and videos of her quarantine activities.

Earlier, Sara took a trip down the memory lane and reminisced her graduation day by sharing throwback pictures from the ceremony.

