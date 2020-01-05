Sara Ali Khan flaunts her washboard abs in this bikini picture; seen yet?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sara Ali Khan is enjoying her dream holiday with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in sunny Maldives. After sharing sizzling pictures enjoying by the poolside, now the young star has set the internet on fire by sharing a bikini picture.

In the picture, the Kedarnath actress seems to be having a gala time in a pool in a multicoloured bikini. In the next picture, she is seen posing on what appears to be a boat. In the third one, she looks gorgeous as she chills by the pool. The actress works hard to maintain her physique and it sure shows in the pretty swimwear she's wearing!

Check out the photos here. And don't forget to swipe for more pictures!

Earlier the Simmba actress had shared some amazing pictures from the vacation which includes her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother, Amrita Singh. "Mother, Daughter, Iggy potter. Swim swimm swimming in the water", she captioned it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onJan 4, 2020 at 12:44am PST

In the next picture, she is seen posing with her brother, who is clad in blue shorts. She captioned it, "I always got your back."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) onJan 3, 2020 at 5:17am PST

In the next one, Sara and Ibrahim are seen enjoying their breakfast. "Muffins and cupcakes for breakfast. If only days like this could last," Sara wrote for one of her holiday posts.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali's untitled rom-com, starring Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda, which is all set to release on February 14, 2020. The next project will be with Varun Dhawan, which is the remake of Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan. That movie is all set to open in cinemas on May 1, 2020.

