Sara Ali Khan gets rhyming again, shares cute throwback photos with BFFs

If you follow Sara Ali Khan's social media updates, you might know that the actress is fond of making rhymes. Her captions are full of rhyme for no reason, but it sure makes them funny and interesting. The Simmba actress recently took to Instagram to share some throwback photos with her besties from her childhood album.

Sara shared the photos and wrote, "Through thick and thin (Literally) Known you for 8,395 Din... Thick as thieves, close as Kin, If you two are my friends I'll always Win @ishroff @vedikapinto"

How aww-dorable is the caption? And don't even get us started on the pictures! Sara Ali Khan was cute as a button as a little girl, and she and her friends sure seem thick as thieves as kids and as young women!

On Mother's Day recently, Sara shared a lovely collage of mum Amrita Singh's picture and her own on Instagram. Sara shares an uncanny resemblance with her mother in the photo!

Don't you think Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh look absolutely similar in the above photo?

