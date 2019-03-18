Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for not wearing a helmet on her bike ride with Kartik Aaryan

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were spotted in the capital on a bike ride. What's more, Sara, who was riding pillion, got trolled for not wearing a helmet

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan spotted on a bike

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been shooting for their upcoming film, Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2, in New Delhi. This will be Sara's third film and one which brings two talented and lovely actors together on screen. The film is much-awaited also due to Sara's confession on a chat show to having a crush on Kartik Aaryan.

Now, while shooting for the film, Sara and Kartik went on a bike ride, and while Sara seems to be enjoying the ride in the capital, she was also trolled for not wearing a helmet. Kartik was wearing one, but Sara wasn't. This brought back to focus the questions everyone has been asking - Is it mandatory for pillion riders to wear a helmet too? Helmet rules vary in each state so we can't really blame Sara Ali Khan for not wearing a helmet, now can we?

Here's a video of the bike ride:

Lots of people, fans and critics alike, have commented on their bike ride asking the Simmba actress to wear a helmet. Comments ranged from advice like 'Sara, You should also wear a helmet.' to humorous remarks like 'Koi Delhi traffic police ko tag kardo'. A commenter even went so far as to list down traffic rules when it comes to helmet wear.

Be that as it may, Sara and Kartik coming together in a film is delightful news for fans of the duo. Here are a few pictures of them during their Delhi shoot. All pictures/Pallav Paliwal

Only time will tell if Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will make for a great onscreen couple or not. For now, this video of Sara and Kartik's bike ride should suffice for their fans.

