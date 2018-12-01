Sara Ali Khan has a ghost account on Instagram for this hilarious reason!

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan, who already has a verified account on Instagram, confessed that she has another fake account too

Sara Ali Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/saraalikhan95.

Just like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan too has a ghost account on Instagram. The budding and confident actress, in an interview to Film Companion, confessed that she has a fake account on this social media medium. Although, Sara has a verified Instagram account and is quite active on it, she had a thrill of creating an anonymous account.

Sara Ali Khan says that she has created the fake account to stalk models, actors and like their posts. She's doing so because people have a tendency to take screenshots of who has liked which person's post. Sara is yet to foray on Twitter and assured that she would make her debut on Twitter very soon.

Sara has been garnering immense appreciation even before the release of her debut film owing to her oozing confidence and strong screen presence. Giving glimpses of her promising performance, Sara is winning hearts of the audience across quarters stirring the excitement of the audience.

The song Sweetheart showcased the celebratory side of the actress as she matched steps with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Qafiraana showcased the fresh and crackling chemistry between the leading duo. The latest song, Jaan'nisaar features Sara in an intense avatar as she leaves no stone unturned to win her love back.

Sara Ali Khan is currently the talk of the town with not just one but two big ticket films releasing in the same month with Kedarnath and Simmba.

