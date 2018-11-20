Sara Ali Khan has a spark: Abhishek Kapoor

bollywood

Abhishek Kapoor, who has taken on the responsibility of launching Sara Ali Khan feels she is a good listener and is grasping the nuances of her character before facing the camera

Sara Ali Khan

Abhishek Kapoor's next directorial Kedarnath has been creating a lot of buzz ever since its' announcement was made and the director feels that debutant Sara Ali Khan is ideal for this film and has a strong personality.

Abhishek holds credit for introducing and backing budding talents. In the past, he has launched actors like Sushant Singh Rajput and Prachi Desai. With Kedarnath too, he will be launching Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath.

The backdrop of the film is of a love story set in the temple town sees Sara Ali Khan play Mukku, a Hindu girl, who faces her family's wrath when she falls in love with a Muslim porter, essayed by Sushant Singh Rajput.

When asked Abhishek he said, "Sara comes from a film background, but doesn't have any acting experience. You've got to start from scratch to make [such artistes] film-worthy, Sushant and Prachi had to experience in television, and Rajkummar [Rao] had done other work. In contrast, Sara had no experience. But she had a spark; she is intelligent and has a strong personality."

The director spoke highly about Sara Ali Khan who is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and her debut is much-awaited with Kedarnath, a love story set against the holy temple town of Kedarnath.

Sara also confessed to being her director's actor. She submitted herself to Abhishek's vision for her character and the film.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film goes with the tagline 'Love is pilgrimage' and mainly revolves around the 14 kilometre-long journey from Gauri Kund to the Kedarnath shrine.

The trailer showcases the incredible chemistry of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan picturized against the picturesque locations of Uttarakhand.

The blooming love story of a Pithoo and a pilgrim faces the wrath of nature as the holy place drowns in flood, however, love rises above all in the trailer of Kedarnath

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on 7th December 2018.