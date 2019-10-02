Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim's first-ever magazine cover goes viral

Actress Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan's first magazine cover has taken the Internet by storm. Sara on Tuesday shared a couple of photos of the magazine cover on her Instagram profile.

In the pictures, Sara looks stunning in a net sari with a quirky multi-coloured one-sleeved blouse while Ibrahim can be seen twinning with her in a black outfit by designers Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

She captioned the video: "Yo Bro".

The photograph currently has over 14,46, 341 likes.

The Simmba actress also shared a video, in which the brother-sister duo could be seen twinning in white attires by the designers and captioned it: "Say cheese."

The video has garnered over 33,26,836 likes.

On the Bollywood front, Sara will next be seen in director David Dhawan's directorial Coolie No.1, which is a remake of the popular 1995 movie wih the same title starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The comedy film is slated to release in May next year.

