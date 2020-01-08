Sara Ali Khan is all set to take over 2020 in Imtiaz Ali's directorial

If you think, you have been seeing a lot of Sara Ali Khan lately, you are not wrong. Having created an impact with her power-packed debut and entertaining second performance, Sara has been the talk of the town ever since.

The actress is all set to take over Bollywood once again with her upcoming flick which is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will see Kartik Aaryan star alongside the actress, the movie is slated to release on Valentine's day 2020.

Even though the actress had no release in 2019, Sara was the talk of the town. She won several accolades for her stellar debut with Kedarnath which was immediately followed by Simmba which went on to become a box office hit.

All through the year, the actress also featured on several magazine covers and every time she did, she left the fans spellbound. Sara is ahead of the game, and that might give her a leg up on other impressive young actresses who are also looking to make an impact today.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali's untitled rom-com, starring Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda, which is all set to release on February 14, 2020. The next project will be with Varun Dhawan, which is the remake of Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan. The new outing is a remake to the 1995 film of the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by David Dhawan, Coolie No.1 is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh. The family entertainer is slated to hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

