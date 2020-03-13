Sara Ali Khan is on a roll; grabs yet another brand endorsement

Sara Ali Khan made her grand debut in 2018, and since then she is considered as one of the most popular young stars. Recently, the actress added yet another coveted brand to her ever-growing list of brands. Earlier on Friday, the brand announced Sara Ali Khan as their ambassador. The brand is one of the most popular music accessories brand.

A new TVC was released by the brand which shows Sara in a super quirky avatar. Sara is one of the hottest topics in the brand circuit as well is one of the highest in-demand actresses from her generation in the brand circuit. Sara has a variety of brands ranging from music to jewelry, fitness, healthcare and even makeup in her kitty. All through 2019, the actress shone as the cover girl for a variety of magazines.

On the work front, Bollywood's buzz girl Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali 's romantic flick alongside Kartik Aaryan. She will next be seen in Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. The movie is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. The movie will also see Paresh Rawal stepping into the shoes of Kader Khan. Helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the family entertainer is slated to hit screens on May 1, 2020.

Sara would also be seen in Atrangi Yaari along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Popularly hailed as the buzz girl of Bollywood for being the talk of the town with her presence and work, Sara’s debut with Kedarnath was immediately followed by Simmba which went on to become a box office hit as well. The actress is on a winning spree on all fronts- from being the best debutant to sweeping us with her persona, ara Ali Khan definitely knows how to kill it in style with her promotional looks as well!

