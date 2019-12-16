Sara Ali Khan is the only actress to feature in most searched celebrities of 2019

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actress Sara Ali Khan who has won everyone's heart ever since she made her silver screen debut has now added another feather to her cap, Sara is the only actress in Bollywood who has got featured in the most searched celebrity list of Google.

The actress has made it to the top 5 list leaving a trail for her contemporaries. Interestingly she is also the youngest actress to feature in the list.

A leading portal has reported the same in which Sara occupies the 5th spot leaving behind Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aryan, and Vicky Kaushal. The report also includes Bollywood Stalwarts Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Akshay Kumar along with Tiger Shroff.

Despite having both her respective releases Kedarnath and Simmba released last year the actress has still managed to the top 5 list, this speaks a lot about her fandom and the love she has been receiving all this while.

The young actress also has a massive fandom on social media which also keeps her in sync with her fans who want to know more about her, the actress happily obliges them by keeping her fans informed about her whereabouts.

Sara has cemented her place in the hearts of people. She makes her presence felt wherever she goes. The actress is also said to be performing a song from her upcoming movie along with co-star Varun Dhawan at the festival.

Sara who recently celebrated a year in the industry has always managed to grab all headlines, with the audience unable to get enough of her, waiting with bated breath for any small tidbit about her.

